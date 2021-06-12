Cancel
MLB

Indians rally in 9th, top Mariners on throwing error in 10th

By BRIAN DULIK
Daily Herald
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND -- CÃ©sar HernÃ¡ndez scored on a throwing error by pitcher Paul Sewald in the 10th inning, completing the Cleveland Indians' rally for a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. After scoring three times with two outs in the ninth to make it 4-all, Cleveland loaded the bases...

