Sometimes you have to access your router's settings. Time flies by and you need to upgrade your firmware, or you need to tweak some settings to make your Wi-Fi better, you recently bought a brand-new router to set up, or you just want to see what's going on in there. Thankfully, accessing your router's settings is really easy as long as you do the few steps to get you started. Once you're in, you'll have a plethora of options and won't be as confused if anything goes wrong.