Major League Baseball wants to crack down on the use of grip-enhancing substances by pitchers and will start to hand out suspensions to help get its message across. MLB announced Tuesday that it will enhance enforcement of rules 3.01 and 6.02(c) and (d), which prohibit applying foreign substances to baseballs. Starting Monday, any pitcher who possesses or applies foreign substances in violation of the rules will be ejected from the game and automatically suspended.