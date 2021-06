Gareth Southgate took England to the World Cup semi-finals in his first tournament as a manager, emulating Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson in 1966 and 1990. He prepared for his second tournament with warm-up matches against Austria and Romania – both of which ended in 1-0 wins – before finalizing his 26-man England squad for Euro 2020 which , after a 12-month delay due to the Covid -19 pandemic, finally started Friday evening in Rome.