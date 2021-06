Jon Rahm is confident he’s one of the favorites at the U.S. Open, despite a week spent in self-isolation. Jon Rahm is ready to move on. He doesn’t want to focus on what happened two weeks ago at the Memorial Tournament, when his seemingly smooth ride to the title was derailed by a positive COVID-19 test. He doesn’t want to hear that the PGA Tour did anything wrong with how they handled the situation; “nonsense,” he calls suggestions that he should’ve been allowed to play alone that Sunday. He’s ready to do one thing, compete for his first major championship at the U.S. Open this week.