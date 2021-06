The year of uncertainty, 2020, saw the traditional Main Street Delaware-sponsored Farmers Market move to a new location, the Delaware County Fairgrounds. A lot can change in six months. Beginning on May 22, the Market has not only returned to operation, but it has taken up space in its former home — the streets of downtown Delaware. And, while the pandemic is still a factor, the State of Ohio’s recently removed health rules will be moved to recommendations for attendees.