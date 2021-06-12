Angelina Jolie Is Spotted Leaving Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller’s Apartment Building – E! Online

Bennifer 2.0 aside, is there going to be a Crash & Burn reboot as well?. Because on the night of Friday, June 11, Angelina Jolie was spotted entering and exiting an apartment complex in Brooklyn, New York, where her first ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller, who famously co-starred with her in the 1995 movie Hackers, has a $3 million home, according to public records. Page Six posted photos of the actress on Saturday, June 12.