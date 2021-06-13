Brad Paisley’s ‘City of Music’ Gives Insider Tips to Nashville [Listen]

Country superstar Brad Paisley dropped a brand-new song on Friday morning (June 11). “City of Music" is an ode to the dreamers who arrive in Nashville hoping to make it big. "City of Music" follows the story of two hopeful artists who make their way to Music City: the "karaoke queen of Tyler, Texas" and the "second-string quarterback junior transfer learning to play guitar." The two first encounter each other in one of those places that Nashville newcomers find day jobs: a cowboy boots store; after all, as the song explains, “Someone's gotta tend the bars, someone's gotta sell the boots / In the City of Music.”