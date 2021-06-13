Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Brad Paisley’s ‘City of Music’ Gives Insider Tips to Nashville [Listen]

By Robyn Collins
Posted by 
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Country superstar Brad Paisley dropped a brand-new song on Friday morning (June 11). “City of Music" is an ode to the dreamers who arrive in Nashville hoping to make it big. "City of Music" follows the story of two hopeful artists who make their way to Music City: the "karaoke queen of Tyler, Texas" and the "second-string quarterback junior transfer learning to play guitar." The two first encounter each other in one of those places that Nashville newcomers find day jobs: a cowboy boots store; after all, as the song explains, “Someone's gotta tend the bars, someone's gotta sell the boots / In the City of Music.”

wkdq.com
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Ross Copperman
Person
Maybelle Carter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboy Boots#Chords#City Of Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
Celebritieswkml.com

Brad Paisley, Shania Twain Nominated for Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Brad Paisley and Shania Twain are just two of the Nashville songwriters that have been nominated for the 2021 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Other notable songwriters with nominations include Rhett Akins, Buddy Cannon, Larry Cordle, Carl Jackson, Mary Ann Kennedy, David Malloy, Frank J. Myers, and Tia Sillers, and songwriter/artists Toby Keith, and Phil Vassar.
MusicCMT

Brad Paisley Honors The Dream Chasers in New Track “City of Music”

Every year, a new crop of starry-eyed aspiring artists makes its way to Nashville, each one hoping their small-town success will translate with much larger audiences. They take jobs that allow them time to focus on crafting new music and hope for viral success on outlets like TikTok, YouTube and Spotify. They chase publishing deals and record deals, and spend their time at writers’ rounds or co-writing sessions, hellbent on writing the next Big Hit.
MusicPosted by
B105

Colt Ford’s ‘When Country Comes Back’ Is a Revival [Listen]

Country singer-slash-rapper Colt Ford’s new single, "When Country Comes Back," is a foot-stomper. The energetic jam has the singer challenging listeners to get ready for a real country comeback, asking, “Where you gon’ be when country comes back?”. Songwriter Taylor Phillips tells Taste of Country that when he, Derek George...
Musichankfm.com

New Music Friday from Brad Paisley, Chris Young & More!

It’s New Music Friday y’all! Here’s a list of new music from this week so you don’t miss a beat. This week’s New Music Friday features an EP from Kylie Morgan, a music video from Brett Young, and singles from Brad Paisley, Kelsea Ballerini & LANY, Chris Young, and more. Happy listening!
MusicKBOE Radio

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

Today in 1975, “Rhinestone Cowboy” by Glen Campbell entered the Top 40 chart. Today in 1975, Don Williams topped the country charts with “You’re My Best Friend.”. Today in 1976, Reba McEntire marries Charlie Battles in Oklahoma. Today in 1988, Hank Williams Jr.’s “Wild Streak” album was released. Today in...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

An inside look at NASCAR’s return to Music City

In this clip from "The Return of Nashville Superspeedway" documentary, see how track president Erik Moses and his team prepared for the Cup Series' debut and NASCAR's first trip to middle Tennessee in a decade. Check out the full documentary on NASCAR's YouTube page.
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

Wide Open Country's Six Pack: Brad Paisley, Blanco Brown + More

Every other week, the Wide Open Country team rounds up our favorite newly released country and Americana songs. Here are 6 songs we currently have on repeat. Rising country singer-songwriter Carter Faith delivers a perfect summer love song with the breezy "Joyride," an ode to cruising literally anywhere and catching the sunset with your sweetheart. Put this one on your playlist between Taylor Swift's "Fearless" (Taylor's Version, of course) and Kacey Musgraves' "Golden Hour" for a dreamy summer evening drive.
Musiccountryfancast.com

Hank Williams Hey Good Lookin’ Music Video and Lyrics

Enjoy this vintage footage of Hank Williams aka the "Father of Country Music" performing one of his most popular songs, "Hey Good Lookin'." The Hank Williams Hey Good Lookin’ song was released in 1951. During Hank Williams‘s short life, he produced groundbreaking music that marked the beginnings of modern country music. The Williams adaption is his version of a previously released song of the same title by Cole Porter. Hank’s track borrowed heavily from Cole’s song and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame 50 years after its original release, in 2001. “Hey, Good Lookin'” was recorded on March 16, 1951, at Castle Studio in Nashville. Hank’s song reached #1 on the Billboard Hot Country singles chart.