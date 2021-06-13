Cancel
Gettysburg, PA

Business Profile: The Inside Scoop on Mr. G’s Ice Cream

By Alli Dayton
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg Connection
 11 days ago
Mr. G’s is a local homemade ice cream shop in downtown Gettysburg. It is a favorite for college students, locals, and tourists. Owner Mike Gladfelter — “Mr. G” — is an alumnus of Shippensburg University. One summer he traveled home with his roommate during summer vacation and was mesmerized by his family’s ice cream shop, becoming fascinated with the idea of combining his own entrepreneurial interests and his love for ice cream. Gladfelter is very proud that one of his employees has been with him since day one.

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

