In advance of today's series opener with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Milwaukee Brewers have attracted 88% of the bets and 91% of the money thus far, per FanDuel Sportsbook. The Brewers are -200 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. That betting split are the numbers for Milwaukee's -1.5 run line, as their moneyline odds has attracted 93% of the money. As expected, the total is much more evenly split, with 59% of the bets and 63% of the money landing on the over nine runs. The Brewers have won each of the first two games of this series by a score of 7-4, and look for a three-game sweep today. In addition to winning eight of their last nine, the Brewers are 13-2 in their last 15 and 16-4 in their last 20 games.