Seven different Niskayuna boys’ lacrosse players recorded at least three points in the top-seeded team’s 21-3 Class A quarterfinal win Tuesday against Colonie. Brock Behrman led Niskayuna with three goals and five assists in the Silver Warriors’ postseason opener. Greyson Vorgang recorded two goals and four assists, while Lucas Klokiw added three goals and two assists, and Davey Carroll had three goals and an assist.