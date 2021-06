Greene County and Nevada met on the baseball diamond Wednesday night in Jefferson in Heart of Iowa Activities Conference play with the Rams winning by a score of 9-2. Greene County won at home at Allensworth Field for the first time this season and is now 2-7 overall and 1-4 in the conference. The Cubs are 2-8, 1-4. The action was broadcast on KG98 and streamed on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com.