The city of Lexington holds a special place in the heart of Orlando Antigua, and it played a major role in his return to the Rupp Arena sidelines. The Wildcats assistant coach is now in his second stint at Kentucky under head coach John Calipari, but you might have thought he was experiencing the power of the Big Blue Nation for the very first time when he spoke with the media on Saturday. It was the first in-person conversation that Coach O has had with the press since his arrival back in early May. He was asked on multiple occasions to help explain the differences between his first few years with Kentucky and how he’ll use that experience in his second go-around, but he summed his feelings up succinctly when finding the right words to describe what brought him back to Lexington.