Dear Sundog: I mountain-bike solo a lot, and when encountering hikers, they almost always ask, “How many?” Do I always need to blurt out “Just me” every time I see one? If I just passed a group of bikers, should I add them to my count so I’m not haunted by saying “Just me” when the hikers encounter the next biker and curse me under their breath for misstating the actual number? What if I’m in a group of bikers—but out front by ten minutes—and say “Three more,” and they end up standing on the side of the trail for ten minutes waiting for the next biker, which delays them getting over the ridge, and they become trapped in a thunderstorm, where they curse me for not giving them the other bikers’ distances and times? —Just Me.