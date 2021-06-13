Cancel
Sports

Texas A&M's Tyra Gittens takes NCAA title in heptathlon

By Jeff Tarpley
247Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas A&M trackster Tyra Gittens won the NCAA women's title tonight in the heptathlon with 6,285 points. Gittens began her first day of competition by finishing sixth in the 100 meters hurdles at 13.46 seconds, good enough for 1,056 points. She followed by winning the high jump with a clearance of 6-0.5 feet, moving her to first overall with 2,085 points. She finished the final two events of the first day with a shot put mark of 43-8 feet and a time of 23.79 seconds in the 200 meters to lead the overall competition by 162 points at the end of the day. She finished her last three events with 21-9 1/2 feet in the long jump, 135-4 feet in the javelin, and a time of 2:28:88 minutes in the 800 meters.

