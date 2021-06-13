Cancel
Spokane, WA

Spokane Indians pregame: Lefty Nick Bush takes the hill against Vancouver

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Spokane Indians (14-20) host the Vancouver Canadians (20-14) in the fifth of a six-game High-A West League series at Avista Stadium on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Indians: LHP Nick Bush (2-1, 2.86 ERA). The Rockies’ 2018 eighth round pick will make his fifth start of the season. He has yet to give up more than three runs in any of his prior appearances and is coming off back-to-back nine strikeout performances.

