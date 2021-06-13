Spokane Indians pregame: Lefty Nick Bush takes the hill against Vancouver

Bieber (7-4) was tagged with the loss Sunday against the Mariners after allowing five runs on 10 hits and two walks while fanning eight across 5.2 innings. Bieber might have struck out eight, but he wasn't entirely comfortable on the mound and gave up season-worst marks in both hits and runs. The right-hander ended a streak of three straight wins and while he still owns a strong 3.28 ERA, this is an outing he'd like to forget as soon as possible. He's lined up to make his next start on the road against the Pirates at some point next week.