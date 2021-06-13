Cancel
Philadelphia 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Green p000000--- f-Higashioka ph100001.195. PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. One out when winning run scored. a-walked for Cortes Jr. in the 5th. b-lined out for Velasquez in the 5th. c-grounded out for Peralta in the 7th. d-pinch hit for Coonrod in the 7th. e-grounded out for Odor in the 8th. f-struck out for Green in the 10th. g-sacrificed for Bradley in the 10th.

MLBchatsports.com

Brewers: JBJ’s struggles could be disaster for outfield moving forward

Jun 15, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (41) reacts after being called out on strikes during the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports. When the Brewers signed Jackie Bradley Jr. this offseason, they envisioned...
MLBsheltonherald.com

N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 4

E_Wade (1), Pineda (1), Astudillo (3), Polanco (6), Simmons (6). DP_New York 0, Minnesota 1. LOB_New York 11, Minnesota 6. 2B_LeMahieu (7), Odor (4), Jeffers (2), Refsnyder (4). HR_Sánchez (7), Andújar (4). SF_Gardner (3). S_Gardner (2). IP H R ER BB SO. New York. Montgomery 5 2-3 8 3 3...
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

AJ Hinch provides update on RHP Spencer Turnbull

The Detroit Tigers lost RHP Spencer Turnbull to an arm injury earlier this month during a game against the Chicago White Sox. Prior to today’s matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals, manager A.J. Hinch provided an optimistic update regarding the team starter who tossed the 8th no-hitter in Tigers history last month.
MLBFinger Lakes Times

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 2

A-homered for Higashioka in the 7th. b-grounded out for McGuire in the 8th. c-pinch hit for Panik in the 9th. E_Torres (10), Panik 2 (4). LOB_New York 6, Toronto 5. 2B_Hernández (7). HR_Sánchez (10), off Stripling; Semien (16), off Cole; Biggio (6), off Cole. RBIs_Stanton (33), Sánchez 2 (22), Semien (38), Biggio (14). SF_Stanton.
MLBESPN

N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 5

A-struck out for Moreland in the 5th. b-walked for Odor in the 8th. c-flied out for Kemp in the 9th. 1-ran for Gittens in the 8th. LOB--Oakland 9, New York 7. 2B--Frazier 2 (8). HR--Kemp (4), off Germán; M.Chapman (8), off Germán; Sánchez (11), off Bassitt; Urshela (9), off Luzardo. RBI--Kemp (17), M.Chapman (32), Olson 2 (52), Laureano (24), Urshela 2 (31), Sánchez (23), Judge (36), Stanton (36), LeMahieu 2 (23). SB--Andrus (5), Olson (1). S--Gardner.
MLBHenry County Daily Herald

Ronald Acuna Jr. homers as Braves split DH with Mets

Ronald Acuna Jr. again homered for the lone run in a split-salvaging second game of a doubleheader Monday night, when his fifth-inning shot lifted the visiting Atlanta Braves to a 1-0 win over the New York Mets. In the opener, Jacob deGrom allowed one hit over five scoreless innings and...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Tomas Nido Exits Game 1 With Wrist Injury

Mets catcher Tomas Nido exited Game 1 of Monday’s doubleheader against the Braves early in the bottom of the fifth inning with an apparent wrist injury after being struck by a 93 mph sinker by Shane Greene. This led to James McCann catching the final two innings and remain the...
MLBclosecallsports.com

MLB Ejection 080 - Tim Timmons (1; Joe Girardi)

HP Umpire Tim Timmons ejected Phillies manager Joe Girardi (unsportsmanlike/challenging Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer to a fight after a foreign substance dispute) in the bottom of the 5th inning of the #Nationals-#Phillies game. In the 4th, with none out and one on (R1), Phillies batter Alec Bohm struck out swinging. Following the at-bat, Girardi requested the umpires inspect Scherzer for an illegal substance. Upon crew consultation, the umpires checked Scherzer and did not appear to find an illegal substance; at the time of inspection, Scherzer had already been checked twice before pursuant to MLB's June 2021 between-inning inspection protocol. The game proceeded without incident until the bottom of the 5th inning, when, with two out and none on, Phillies batter JP Realmuto struck out swinging. As Scherzer walked off the mound toward Washington's dugout, he looked at Philadelphia's dugout but did not say anything. In response, Girardi exited Philadelphia's dugout and yelled in the direction of the Nationals dugout, resulting in an ejection for unsportsmanlike conduct, the call was irrecusable. At the time of the ejection, the Nationals were leading, 3-1. The Nationals ultimately won the contest, 3-2.
MLBfastphillysports.com

PHILS SEND CONCUSSED KNAPP TO IL, RECALL CATCHER MARCHAN

Matt Joyce has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain and Andrew Knapp has been placed on the 7-day injured list because of a concussion. In their place, the Phillies have selected the contract of outfielder Matt Vierling and recalled catcher Rafael Marchan from Triple-A.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees-Royals lineups Tuesday: Luke Voit back, Clint Frazier starts, Gerrit Cole on mound (6/22/21)

From the Yankees following Sunday’s win over the A’s:. The Yankees improved to 2-1 on their six-game homestand...have won five of their last six games. Are 7-4 since their four-game losing streak (6/3-6). Since their season-high five-game losing streak from 4/13-18, are 33-23 (.589) since 4/20. Six of the Yankees’ last seven wins and eight of their last 10 have been comeback wins...19 of their 38 wins this season have been come-from-behind wins. Have won three of their last four series and have won or split 14 of their last 18 series since 4/20 (10-4-3).
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Brian Goodwin: Bats cleanup Sunday

Goodwin batted fourth and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a double in Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Astros. White Sox manager Tony La Russa shook up the lineup after losing the first three games of the series to Houston, but Chicago mustered just three hits in the finale. Goodwin has started seven of nine games since being added to the roster and entered the two other games as a pinch hitter and defensive replacement. The White Sox are currently without the services of outfielders Adam Eaton (hamstring), Billy Hamilton (oblique), Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) and Luis Robert (hip). That leaves at-bats for Goodwin, Leury Garcia (knee), Jake Lamb and Andrew Vaughn.
MLBnumberfire.com

Martin Maldonado starting Tuesday for Houston

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Jorge Lopez and the Baltimore Orioles. Maldonado will catch right-hander Zack Greinke and hit ninth on Tuesday after Jason Castro started behind the plate last game. Maldonado has failed to record a hit in three straight games and he struck out five times in that span.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants reinstate Alex Dickerson, Darin Ruf from injured list

The Giants announced Monday afternoon that they’ve reinstated outfielders Alex Dickerson and Darin Ruf from the injured list. Infielder Jason Vosler and, more surprisingly, outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. were optioned to Triple-A Sacramento to open space on the 26-man roster. It’s a tough break for Wade, who has hit quite...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Darren O'Day: Rehab assignment begins

O'Day (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday. O'Day has been out with a right rotator cuff strain since late April. Given that he's missed nearly two months, he'll likely need a handful of rehab outings before he's cleared to return to the active roster.
MLBCBS Sports

Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Receives suspension, will appeal

Manoah has received a five-game suspension and undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing at Maikel Franco during Saturday's game against Baltimore, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. The league has determined that Manoah purposely hit Franco, though nobody outside the Blue Jays' clubhouse truly knows the right-hander's intentions. Per Keegan Matheson of...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Josh Donaldson: Remains sidelined

Donaldson (calf) will remain on the bench for Tuesday's game against the Reds. Donaldson is dealing with calf issues yet again. He'll sit for the fifth straight game Tuesday, though he did appear off the bench Monday, so it looks as though he could return to the lineup soon, perhaps after Wednesday's scheduled off day. Miguel Sano will start at third base in his absence.
MLBNewsday

Luke Voit returns to Yankees from IL

Luke Voit returned to the Yankees Tuesday night, making it back from the IL a bit sooner than initially had been expected when the first baseman went down with Grade 2 right oblique strain in late May. How much of an impact he can have on a position that in...
MLBchatsports.com

Angels activate Jose Quintana from Injured List

The Angels got back another piece of their starting rotation on Monday, as they activated Jose Quintana from the Injured List. In the move, the club optioned Jaime Barria to Triple-A Salt Lake and Chris Rodriguez to Double-A Rocket City. Quintana was placed on the IL on May 21 due...
BaseballHouston Chronicle

Mets injuries: Stroman (hip), Conforto delayed, Lucchesi out

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Stroman has a sore hip, Michael Conforto's return was delayed due to coronavirus concerns and Joey Lucchesi is out for the season. The hits just keep on coming for the injury-riddled New York Mets. Stroman, the team's most durable starting pitcher this season, exited Tuesday...