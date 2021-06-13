Rays beat Orioles again, claim best record in majors

With last night's 4-2 win, the Tampa Bay Rays have won ten of their last 11 games against the Baltimore Orioles. In today's game, the Rays are -205 moneyline favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Tampa Bay's Rich Hill (5-2, 3.05 ERA) has been one of the hottest pitchers in baseball since the start of May. In his last seven starts, Hill is 4-1 with a 0.68 ERA, and has allowed just three total runs. The Rays have the American League's best record (and second-best in the majors) at 40-24, and have gone 21-5 in their last 26 games. Baltimore counters with Jorge Lopez (2-6, 5.30 ERA), who is 0-2 with a 3.00 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) against the Orioles.