N.Y. Yankees-Philadelphia Runs

Phillies first. Odubel Herrera singles to shallow center field. Jean Segura singles to right field. Odubel Herrera to second. J.T. Realmuto singles to left field. Jean Segura to second. Odubel Herrera to third. Bryce Harper singles to center field. J.T. Realmuto to third. Jean Segura scores. Odubel Herrera scores. Rhys Hoskins walks. Bryce Harper to second. Andrew McCutchen out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Aaron Judge. Bryce Harper to third. J.T. Realmuto scores. Alec Bohm singles to right field. Rhys Hoskins to second. Bryce Harper scores. Ronald Torreyes singles to right field. Alec Bohm to second. Rhys Hoskins to third. Vince Velasquez strikes out swinging. Odubel Herrera strikes out swinging.