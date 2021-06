RotoWire: In a move that almost certainly sets up the return of Luke Voit, the Yankees demoted first baseman Chris Gittens back to Triple-A after Sunday afternoon’s victory. Called up on June 5th with Voit on the shelf and Mike Ford ineffective, Gittens didn’t end up making much of an impression, as he hit just .095/.200/.238 with one homer in 10 games. Even if he’d been lighting up the league, it probably wouldn’t make much depth sense to keep Gittens around after Voit’s return though, as the Yankees already had a backup first baseman in DJ LeMahieu. Voit is expected to be back in the lineup on Tuesday.