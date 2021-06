In the contemporary era, the useful life of a video game is lengthened in time with new content, functionalities and improvements. Therefore, the E3 2021 conferences will not only focus on the titles that are to come, but also those that are already in stores. Ubisoft Forward will reserve a space for Watch Dogs: Legion, a title that went on sale last October and is still receiving content. Through social networks, Ubisoft has reported that the pack of bloodline expansion will be seen during the event with a new trailer.