Rocksmith+ Trailer Revealed, Registration Open for Closed Beta

Battlefield 2042 Reveal Trailer marks the return of all-out warfare in this new, unmatched, epic-scale experience. The Battlefield 2042 reveal trailer shows us an all-out war on a scale bigger than any have experienced in the FPS genre. The next generation of Battlefield is launching worldwide on October 22 for Xbox® One, Xbox® Series X|S, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. EA and Dice are set to revolutionize the modern multiplayer sandbox with cutting-edge technology and supporting matches filled up to 128 players on the latest consoles (Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation®5) and PCs. Ths new added dimension is being elevated with the inclusion of real-time events that reshape the battlefield and tactical combat. Plus all-new weapons, vehicles, and gadgets.