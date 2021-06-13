Cancel
Rocksmith+ Trailer Revealed, Registration Open for Closed Beta

By Jem Sagcal
mp1st.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you missed the news, Rocksmith is back, though this time in a rather big and different way. Introducing Rocksmith+, a whole new subscription based service announced at the Ubisoft Forward event that is set to bring the learning of music to everyone. Rocksmith+ Trailer. According to Ubisoft, the...

Video GamesComicBook

Ubisoft Reveals Rocksmith+ Subscription Service

Ubisoft announced today during its Ubisoft Forward presentation that Rocksmith, which is a long-running franchise that teachers players how to play the guitar, will be coming back in an all-new format. Known this time around as Rocksmith+, the game has now taken the form of a subscription service. And best of all, it's going to be more accessible than ever before.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Gibson email reveals Rocksmith+ ahead of Ubisoft E3 show

UPDATE: Ubisoft has announced Rocksmith+ during its Ubisoft Forward event. It's due out later this year. The debut trailer is below:. You can register for the PC closed beta over on the official website. ORIGINAL STORY: A third Ubisoft E3 reveal has leaked. As spotted by The Riff Repeater, the...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Rocksmith+ Announced Alongside Upcoming Beta

Way back in 2011, Rocksmith launched as a more serious alternative to Guitar Hero and Rock Band. Unlike those options, it allowed users to easily plug in their own real guitar to begin playing – and learn guitar in the process. The game continued to truck along with new song releases over the years.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Rocksmith+ will teach you guitar, and a PC beta starts today

Remember Rocksmith? Ubisoft’s guitar game showed up in a post-Guitar Hero world to help teach aspiring rock stars how to play the real instrument, and now we’re getting a follow-up in the form of Rocksmith+, which transforms the concept into a subscription service. A closed beta test is set to hit PC today.
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Rocksmith+ coming soon, PC beta confirmed

Rocksmith+ is a new interactive subscription service heading to PC and consoles later this year. Moreover, Ubisoft has confirmed a PC closed beta ahead of a full release; users can register here. “Compatible with acoustic, electric, and bass guitars, Rocksmith+ will start with thousands of songs and grow to millions...