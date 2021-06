The first leg of the quarter horse Triple Crown for two-year-old and three-year-old quarter horse will highlight weekend racing at Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino. On Saturday, the Grade 1, 400-yard Ruidoso Derby will highlight the 10-race card, which begins at 1 p.m. The Ruidoso Derby, which is for three-year-olds, will be the final race of the day and is slated to begin at 4:54 p.m.