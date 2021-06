This best prime rib roast recipe is a super simple beefy recipe for a crowd for the holidays or a celebration dinner. Beef is absolutely what’s for dinner in my house on a Holiday or Birthday! A rib roast is a giant ribeye that looks super impressive on the table but is soooo simple! Growing up in NJ if there was a holiday Mama Goldstein would make steak! So this brings back lots of fun memories! Now Tom and I make this for our friends when we have a family meal. I make the rib roast, Tom makes his favorite icebox cake, and everyone else brings the sides. When you have guests don’t make something crazy complicated. Make something that you can do in advance or just set it and forget it!