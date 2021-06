In late April, we took a closer look at how Matt Olson was crushing the ball and also missing it less. The Oakland A’s first baseman was hitting for all of his usual power in the early going but had slashed his strikeout rate in half from the previous year, and by one-third from his career rate. A slugger with elite power who figures out how to stop whiffing is a superstar, even before factoring in his Gold Glove defense, and I stated the following in that article: