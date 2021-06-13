Sherando Lake open for day use in addition to overnight camping

SHERANDO — Summer time and the living is easy, or at least it is this year, at Sherando Lake Recreation Area. Last year, however, the outlook was grim. With the nation locked down and in the grips of a pandemic, the U.S. Forest Service staff made the decision to not open the recreation area, which is part of the George Washington & Jefferson National Forests, at all for day use. Starting in July, Sherando Lake was opened for limited camping but remained closed for day use.