Austin FC Closes Out Road Trip With Draw in Kansas City

By Eric Goodman
Austin Chronicle
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the second time in six weeks, Austin FC carried a 1-0 lead past the hour mark, and for the second time in six weeks, they saw that lead melt away. This time, however, the Verde escaped Children’s Mercy Park with a 1-1 draw against Sporting Kansas City on a sweltering Saturday afternoon, capturing a point in the final leg of the eight-game road trip from Hell to begin the season. Next up, finally, mercifully, awaits a sold-out Q2 Stadium desperate to welcome its club home for the first time ever.

www.austinchronicle.com
