Austin FC Closes Out Road Trip With Draw in Kansas City
For the second time in six weeks, Austin FC carried a 1-0 lead past the hour mark, and for the second time in six weeks, they saw that lead melt away. This time, however, the Verde escaped Children's Mercy Park with a 1-1 draw against Sporting Kansas City on a sweltering Saturday afternoon, capturing a point in the final leg of the eight-game road trip from Hell to begin the season. Next up, finally, mercifully, awaits a sold-out Q2 Stadium desperate to welcome its club home for the first time ever.