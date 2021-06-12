Cancel
UVA falls to Dallas Baptist in Super Regional opener after lengthy weather delay

By Jamie Oakes
247Sports
247Sports
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Virginia Cavaliers opened the NCAA Super Regional on Saturday against Dallas Baptist University but it wasn’t without drama. UVA didn’t have to travel far. The Super Regional is being hosted in Columbia, S.C., where UVA came out of the loser’s bracket to take the regional by defeating Jacksonville, South Carolina, and then ultimately, Old Dominion to advance. And like in the Columbia Regional, the weather was a factor with the game being suspended in the ninth due to lightning. The delay lasted nearly four hours. In the end, however, UVA fell with the tying run on third base.

247Sports

247Sports

