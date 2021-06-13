Lindsey Buckingham Breaks The Chain: New Solo Set + Newly Divorced
It appears you can break the chain and sometimes that can be a good thing. It also helps to keep publicists busy. In the short-period of one week, sometimes former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham announced the end of his 20-year marriage, his new solo album (the first true solo set in ten years), and a new tour for 2021; that tour will make a stop close to home with a show at Mystic Lake Casino in September.power96radio.com