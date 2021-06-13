Lindsey Buckingham Breaks The Chain: New Solo Set + Newly Divorced

Rock stars are known for living life on the edge, so it should come as no surprise that many of them have endured some pretty serious near-death experiences. There’s a reason “sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll” remains the ultimate rock cliche. Many successful artists have embraced all three at the height of their careers, with drugs (unsurprisingly) proving to be the most dangerous. While we avoided putting every almost-fatal overdose in rock history on our list, there are still plenty of those stories: including close calls for Nikki Sixx, Slash and Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan.