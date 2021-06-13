Cancel
Lindsey Buckingham Breaks The Chain: New Solo Set + Newly Divorced

By Steve Tanko
Power 96
Power 96
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It appears you can break the chain and sometimes that can be a good thing. It also helps to keep publicists busy. In the short-period of one week, sometimes former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham announced the end of his 20-year marriage, his new solo album (the first true solo set in ten years), and a new tour for 2021; that tour will make a stop close to home with a show at Mystic Lake Casino in September.

Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

