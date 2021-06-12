Sask. RCMP officer on-duty dies during traffic stop

LEDYARD, Conn. — Ledyard Police say one of their officers escaped a very close call overnight, as a car struck him while he was conducting a traffic stop on Route 2. Police say that about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, the officer was conducting a motor vehicle stop on Route 2 just west of Watson Rd. There are four travel lanes in this section of Route 2, two westbound and two eastbound. The officer had just arrested a driver for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics. As he was speaking with the occupants of the accused’s vehicle, a grey or dark-colored, four-door sedan struck the officer with the passenger side mirror of their vehicle -- and continued without stopping. The Ledyard officer sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from Backus Hospital in Norwich.