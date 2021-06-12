Cancel
Sask. RCMP officer on-duty dies during traffic stop

By The Canadian Press, Canada & World
stettlerindependent.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice say an RCMP officer was struck and killed by a truck he pulled over in rural Saskatchewan on Saturday morning. Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore says 26-year-old Const. Shelby Patton had been following the truck, which was allegedly stolen, before attempting a traffic stop in Wolseley, Sask. She says the...

www.stettlerindependent.com
A 26-year-old constable was run over by a truck he pulled over, police say

(CNN) — A young constable was struck and killed by the truck he had pulled over during a traffic stop, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan said. Shelby Patton, 26, was following two suspects who were in a stolen truck from Manitoba on Saturday morning, Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer and Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said.
Public Safetypanow.com

RCMP officer killed on duty near Wolseley and Francis

The Saskatchewan RCMP says an officer died on duty during an incident near Wolseley and Francis on Saturday morning. According to a news release issued at about 10 a.m., officers were searching for suspects related to a serious vehicle crash that happened earlier in the morning. Two people were taken...
Public Safetydiscovermoosejaw.com

UPDATE: RCMP Officer Killed In Line of Duty

5:40 p.m. - DUring a press conference Saturday, the RCMP confirmed the officer killed in the line of duty was 26 year old Constable Shelby Patton of the Indian Head detachment. Assistant commissioner of the Saskatchewan RCMP, Rhonda Blackmore, confirmed Patton was killed during a traffic stop around 8:00 a.m. in the town of Wolseley. The stop was initiated on a stolen vehicle, and police say Patton was then struck by the vehicle.
Public Safetyq107.com

Const. Shelby Patton, 26, identified as Saskatchewan RCMP officer killed on duty

WATCH: The Saskatchewan RCMP said Saturday that Const. Shelby Patton was killed while conducting a traffic stop in Wolseley on Saturday morning. The Saskatchewan RCMP has identified the officer who died Saturday morning as 26-year-old Const. Shelby Patton of the Indian Head detachment. Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer, Assistant Commissioner Rhonda...
Worldairdrietoday.com

Police, residents in rural Saskatchewan mourn death of Mountie during traffic stop

WOLSELEY, Sask. — A province mourned the loss of a slain RCMP officer on Sunday, remembering the Mountie as a compassionate fixture of his rural Saskatchewan community. Const. Shelby Patton, 26, died Saturday morning after he stopped a suspected stolen truck in the small town of Wolseley, Sask., east of Regina. He was hit by the truck while outside of his police vehicle, RCMP said.
