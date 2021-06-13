Update: Bodies recovered from Carter Lake west of Loveland and Lake Estes

The bodies of two adult men were recovered on Saturday from Carter Lake and Lake Estes, but authorities have not officially tied either to recent searches for missing boaters. A 29-year-old Loveland man was never found after his kayak overturned in Carter Lake, west of Loveland, on April 11, and search crews have been looking nonstop for a man in his 20s who fell off a pontoon boat into Lake Estes on Thursday.