Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loveland, CO

Update: Bodies recovered from Carter Lake west of Loveland and Lake Estes

By Reporter Herald Staff
The Tribune
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bodies of two adult men were recovered on Saturday from Carter Lake and Lake Estes, but authorities have not officially tied either to recent searches for missing boaters. A 29-year-old Loveland man was never found after his kayak overturned in Carter Lake, west of Loveland, on April 11, and search crews have been looking nonstop for a man in his 20s who fell off a pontoon boat into Lake Estes on Thursday.

www.greeleytribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Larimer County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Loveland, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Loveland, CO
County
Larimer County, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sheriff S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kayak
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSCBS News

U.S. not expected to hit Biden's 70% COVID vaccination goal by July 4

Washington — Top U.S. officials acknowledged Tuesday that the U.S. will not meet President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults receiving at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4. But White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients announced that the U.S. has vaccinated at least 70% of U.S. adults ages 30 and older.