E3 2021: Highlights From the Ubisoft Forward

dnyuz.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormally kicking off the E3 weekend, this year’s Ubisoft Forward was a solid hour of trailers, developer soundbites and surprise reveals. While certain franchises that had been rumoured to make an appearance were in fact no-shows (namely Splinter Cell and Skull and Bones), the livestream more than compensated for that with plenty of gameplay for other titles. Among other things, we finally got a good in-depth look at Rainbow Six Extraction, Riders Republic’s ambitious multiplayer was showed off in detail, and we even got an out-of-the-blue reveal for a new Avatar game.

