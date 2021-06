FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is one win away from returning to the College World Series. The top-ranked Razorbacks hammered No. 17 North Carolina State 21-2 on Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium in the first game of the NCAA Fayetteville Super Regional. The 21 runs were Arkansas’ most in an NCAA postseason game, and the Razorbacks’ 19-run margin of victory was also a program postseason record.