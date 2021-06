“My intent was to follow my heart, follow my principles and make a conscientious effort to do what is right,” Surry County commissioner Eddie Harris said (“Surry rescinds Coke ban,” June 9) in defense of voting to remove 12 Coca-Cola vending machines from the county’s office buildings — despite knowing that the company he intended to hurt, Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. of Charlotte, had nothing to do with The Coca-Cola Co. headquartered in Atlanta.