Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Bullpen collapses in Mariners’ 5-4, 10-inning loss to Cleveland

By ADAM JUDE
Raleigh News & Observer
 11 days ago

Kendall Graveman and his 100-mph two-seam fastball are back. That’s a nice option — and, no doubt, the best option — to have for Mariners manager Scott Servais as he attempts to solve ongoing riddle of his late-inning bullpen usage. Graveman, after three weeks on the COVID-19 injured list, made...

www.newsobserver.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Sewald
Person
Jake Fraley
Person
Kendall Graveman
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
Person
Dylan Moore
Person
Triston Mckenzie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Bullpen#Pinch#The Los Angeles Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners score 5 in 11th inning to beat Tigers 9-6 in extra innings

Detroit – The portends were ominous. Harold Castro, who was supposed to start at third base, was scratched with a right hand injury before the game. Then in the top of the first, just three batters in, Derek Hill crashed into the wall in center field while making an incredible running catch of a 429-foot rocket hit by Kyle Seager.
MLBChronicle-Telegram

Indians rally in the ninth, beat Mariners 5-4 in the 10th

CLEVELAND — The Indians’ never-say-die approach served them well on a sunny Saturday afternoon at Progressive Field. Facing a three-run deficit and down to its last out, Cleveland tied it in the ninth inning then won it in the 10th to notch an unlikely 5-4 victory over the Mariners in thrilling fashion.
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners GameDay — June 11 at Cleveland

AS YOU KNOW…Justin Dunn takes the mound for the Mariners tonight…the right-hander has made 23 appearances, all starts, for Seattle in his career (2019-current)…he is 5–3 with a 3.69 ERA (40 ER, 97.2 IP) in his career…the Mariners own a 14–9 record in his outings, but…DID YOU KNOW?…that Dunn has held opposing hitters to a .174 batting average over his first 23 career starts, which ranks 3rd-lowest in Major League history over a pitcher’s first 23 career starts since earned runs became an official stat in 1912?…opposing batters have gone 60-for-344 against Dunn in his career…the .174 batting average trails only Ryne Stanek-TB (.168/20x119) from May 26-Sept. 3, 2018 and Hideo Nomo-LAD (.173/99x571) from May 2-Aug. 31, 1995…Dunn’s .174 mark, which ranks 3rd-lowest since 1912, outpaces Ferdie Schupp-NYG (.178/110x619), who made his first 23 starts from Oct. 3, 1913-June 12, 1917 and Al Downing-NYY (.181/109x601), who made his first 23 starts from July 19, 1961-Sept. 22, 1963.
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners 9, Tigers 6: Bullpen crumbles in extras

A very mediocre outing from Casey Mize and the thin Tigers bullpen did them in on Wednesday night, falling to the Mariners 9-6 in 11 innings. Mize was quite erratic in this one. He put together a couple of strong innings, but also lost the plot at times, struggling to command the fastball, let alone the splitter. His opposite number, Chris Flexen had similar difficulties, and both men were dinged up in one inning in particular. Still, neither offense was really able to break through, in part because of some fantastic defense played in the outfield.
MLBsunny95.com

Indians 5, Mariners 4 (10)

CLEVELAND (AP) — César Hernández scored on a throwing error by pitcher Paul Sewald in the 10th inning, completing the Indians’ rally for a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners. With the bases loaded and no outs, Harold Ramírez hit a comebacker to Sewald, who threw high and wide of...
MLBDodger Insider

Game 73: Seattle Mariners 6 Rays 2 (10 innings)— Postgame News and Notes

Shane McClanahan had the best start of his young MLB career on Sunday. Unfortunately, Tampa Bay couldn’t hold on to a small lead. The Rays (43–30) dropped a sixth straight game 6-2 in 10 innings. Tampa Bay, which, trails Boston by a half game in the AL after the four-game sweep, now has dropped 13 of its last 16 games in Seattle dating back to 2016.
MLBMLB

Cleveland sends Bauers to Mariners in trade

The Indians have officially parted ways with Jake Bauers, as they announced on Thursday that he has been traded to Seattle in exchange for a player to be named later or cash. Bauers was designated for assignment on Saturday. The Indians had given Bauers as much time as they could...
MLBfantasypros.com

Depth Chart Review: Tyler Glasnow, Wander Franco Time, & Matt Manning’s Debut

The injury to Tyler Glasnow headlines this week’s depth chart review. Regardless of your take on Glasnow before the season, there’s no denying his dominance through the first two-plus months of the season. We’ll touch on who fills in for Glasnow on the Rays in that section. Oh, and this person named Wander Franco is receiving the call to the big leagues. Outside of the Rays players, we have several deep-league players who gain an increase in playing time with injuries to the starter. As always, we have a full slate of injuries, news, and notes for many fantasy-relevant players. Let’s get after it.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Can Seattle Mariners SS J.P. Crawford win another Gold Glove?

J.P. Crawford has been an offensive force for the Seattle Mariners in June. The Gold Glove shortstop is hitting .364 and slugging .584 this month, which has brought his season batting average up to .281. The Seattle Mariners shortstop has been carrying a hot bat but let’s not forget about...
NFLLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 6/22/21: Jacob deGrom, Byron Buxton, and Carl Nassib

Good morning everybody! Let’s get to some links for the day. Despite hitting 100+ mph in the first inning half a dozen times and throwing 90+ mph sliders, Jacob deGrom came back clean. Matthew Roberson at The NY Daily News wrote about how banning foreign substances could lead to more...
MLBarcamax.com

Mariners offense quiet in 5-2 loss to Rockies to cap homestand

SEATTLE — Perhaps it would’ve been a fitting and necessary reminder of just how tenuous the balance between surprising success and abject failure remains for the current version of the Mariners. Though they would like to forget, it wasn’t that long ago — May 5 and May 18 — that...
MLBDetroit Free Press

Matt Manning holds his own as the Tigers bullpen falters in 7-5 loss to the Angels

Detroit Tigers starter Matt Manning made a promising major-league debut but couldn’t quite match Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani. The Angels then battered Detroit’s bullpen and ended the Tigers’ three-game winning streak, 7-5, on Thursday. Taylor Ward clubbed a grand slam off Kyle Funkhouser during the Angels’ five-run...
Peoria, ILrcreader.com

Ninth-Inning Rally Falls Short in Quad Cities’ One-Run Loss (6/10 Recap)

PEORIA, ILLINOIS (June 11, 2021) — Despite getting the tying and go-ahead runs into scoring position in the ninth, the Quad Cities River Bandits were held off by the Peoria Chiefs on Thursday as they lost their second-straight game by a score of 4-3. The contest featured two starters who entered the night with earned run averages under three and both Angel Zerpa and Jack Ralston showed why by working a scoreless three frames that saw just three combined base-runners.
MLBchatsports.com

Phillies’ bullpen falters late again in loss to Braves

Austin Riley, Ronald Acuna Jr. and William Contreras each hit a solo homer, and the Atlanta Braves rallied to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-5 on Tuesday night. Acuna also had a single, double and three RBIs as the reigning three-time NL East champion Braves evened their record at 29-29. J.T....
MLBarcamax.com

Tigers lose to White Sox in 10 innings, 5-4

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers had to wait to rally. Rain in the area halted Friday's series opener against the Chicago White Sox in the bottom of the ninth inning. After a 49-minute delay, White Sox closer Liam Hendriks returned to the mound. Rookie Daz Cameron belted a game-tying two-run homer to right field.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox Bullpen Allows Just 2 Runs in 10 Innings Vs. Tigers

White Sox bullpen shines bright in Motor City originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With the exception of Liam Hendrik’s ninth-inning collapse on Friday, the White Sox bullpen was basically perfect over the weekend in Detroit. White Sox relievers allowed just two runs and three hits through 10 innings in...
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles comeback falls short in 5-4 loss to the Rays

It was an exciting matinee ballgame today at the Trop, but the Orioles came out on the wrong side of a 5-4 final score. The Birds made a valiant effort to come back from a 5-0 hole dug by starter Jorge Lopez, but once the final out was recorded, they remained winless against the Rays this season.
MLBchatsports.com

Two great starters and two crappy bullpens: Phillies 4, Braves 3 in 10 innings

Last night’s debacle got me thinking about similar games. In particular, this one in which Rafael Soriano came in for the save in a 1-0 game and lost on a walkoff single by Miguel Tejada. One of the great things about having watched a lot of baseball games is the ability of one game to remind you of another. And one of the unbelievably great things about playing with the Retrosheet database is that you can find similar games matching just about any pattern you want, within limits.