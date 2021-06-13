Cancel
Business

Russia’s central bank raises key rate to 5.5 pct

By Xinhua News Agency
macaubusiness.com
 11 days ago

Russia’s central bank announced Friday that it decided to increase its key interest rate by 0.5 percentage points to 5.5 percent. The inflation rate, which was higher than the central bank’s forecast, was caused due to faster growth of demand compared to output expansion capacity, the bank said in a statement.

