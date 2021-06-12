Cancel
UK GDP grows 2.3 pct monthly in April as lockdown eases

By Xinhua News Agency
 11 days ago

Britain’s gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have grown by 2.3 percent in April 2021 — the fastest monthly growth since July 2020 — as COVID-19 lockdown eased, the British Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Friday. In April, the service sector grew by 3.4 percent month-on-month, whereas output...

