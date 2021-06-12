UK GDP grows 2.3 pct monthly in April as lockdown eases

WARSAW, June 23 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were firmer on Wednesday, ahead of a Czech central bank meeting that economists expect will deliver the second rate hike in the region in as many days. Central and eastern Europe has the highest inflation in the European Union, and on Tuesday the Hungarian central bank became the first in the bloc to launch a cycle of rate hikes to combat growing price pressures in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. It raised its base rate to 0.9% from 0.6%, a slightly bigger hike than analysts had expected, and said it would review the need for more hikes on a monthly basis. Markets expect the Czech central bank will follow suit with its first rate hike since just before the pandemic started. The Czech crown was 0.25% firmer against the euro at 25.454 at 0844 GMT, close to its two-week moving average. It hit 15-month highs on the strong side of 25.30 earlier in June. Commerzbank said a rate hike was likely, with the majority on the Czech National Bank (CNB) board not wanting to wait and that the crown had further room to gain over its forecast horizon. "Consumer prices are close to the top end of the CNB target range, core rate remains above it and producer price momentum points towards increased price pressure," it said. The Hungarian forint was the best performing currency in the region, firming 0.49% to 349.40 after Tuesday's rate hike. "The central bank surprised to the hawkish side by saying that it will deliver further hikes on a monthly basis ... Moreover, the statement had a clear hawkish shift in tone as far as inflation risks are concerned," Morgan Stanley said in a note. In Poland, where the central bank has struck a much more dovish tone than its Czech and Hungarian counterparts, the zloty was 0.09% firmer at 4.518. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1044 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2021 EURCZK= Czech.