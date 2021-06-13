Day of Action protest held in Belton

BELTON — Calling it a “Day of Action,” a group of educators, parents and community members rallied Saturday afternoon on the lawn of the Bell County Courthouse. The purpose of the rally was to “teach the truth about U.S. History,” said Aya Eneli, one of the organizers. “The event comes as lawmakers in 15 plus states, including Texas, attempt to ban lessons about the role of racism, sexism, heterosexism and other oppression,” she said. “Governor Abbott has proclaimed his intent to sign House Bill 3979 and has already signed House Bill 2479 into law.”