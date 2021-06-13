Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belton, TX

Day of Action protest held in Belton

By LARRY CAUSEY
Killeen Daily Herald
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELTON — Calling it a “Day of Action,” a group of educators, parents and community members rallied Saturday afternoon on the lawn of the Bell County Courthouse. The purpose of the rally was to “teach the truth about U.S. History,” said Aya Eneli, one of the organizers. “The event comes as lawmakers in 15 plus states, including Texas, attempt to ban lessons about the role of racism, sexism, heterosexism and other oppression,” she said. “Governor Abbott has proclaimed his intent to sign House Bill 3979 and has already signed House Bill 2479 into law.”

kdhnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bell County, TX
Bell County, TX
Society
Belton, TX
Government
Local
Texas Society
Bell County, TX
Government
Belton, TX
Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Belton, TX
City
Italy, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Grover Cleveland
Person
Woodrow Wilson
Person
Gabriela Gonzalez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Supremacists#Interracial Marriages#White People#Protest Riot#U S History#House#Black Ladies#Killeen High School#Hb#The Critical Race Theory#The Supreme Court#Hispanics#African Americans#American#Italians#Nazi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Related
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Supreme Court sides with cheerleader in free speech case

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of high school cheerleader Brandi Levy, who expressed her disappointment with profanity on social media about not making the varsity squad. The high court ruled her speech was protected by the First Amendment after she was suspended. Jan Crawford has more.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
ABC News

Oath Keeper pleads guilty in major Capitol riot conspiracy case

A member of the Oath Keepers charged in the Justice Department's sprawling conspiracy case targeting the group for its alleged coordination during the Jan. 6 insurrection pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding for his participation in the Capitol riot with other members of the far-right militia group.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.