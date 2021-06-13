Cancel
Imperial County, CA

June is Scleroderma Awareness Month, Reminds Local Group

By Richard Montenegro Brown
holtvilletribune.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rare autoimmune disease that presently has no cure, about 300,000 Americans currently live with scleroderma, a condition that can kill in extreme cases. El Centro resident Melissa Macon is one of about five to six people that she knows of in Imperial County who live with the disorder, and Macon is actively trying to spread the word that June is national Scleroderma Awareness Month and June 29 is observed as World Scleroderma Day.

holtvilletribune.com
