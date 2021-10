By Ian Aldous @ Ringside: There was little to separate Chantelle Cameron and Mary McGee in the opener of their WBC, IBF & Ring Magazine 140-pound unified world title fight. A trio of head clashes by the end of the second round reddened the facial features of Cameron, while a push put McGee on her backside. Cameron’s workrate and quality appeared to put her in control of the third. McGee started the fourth aggressively but ended up on the ropes shipping a series of hard left hooks and rights. Cameron was starting to bank rounds and land shots with both hands. By round seven she had a decent lead. The American was caught flush with a number of lefts and rights on the ropes, her head rocking back. They stood toe-to-toe and traded punches in the middle of the ring like warriors as the eighth concluded. Effective moving forward or on the backfoot, this was Cameron’s fight. McGee went for broke in a frantic final round, to no avail. Cameron kept her WBC title and gained the IBF & Ring Magazine belts via scores of 100-90, 99-91 and 99-92.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 13 HOURS AGO