Hot temperatures continue next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Expect a mild night with temperatures in the lower 60s and upper 50s across the area. We will see Sunday’s highs be in the upper 80s for most of the region with lower 90s out east. There is a slight chance of some showers and storms Sunday afternoon. Any time between 3-6 PM there may be some isolated showers and storms. Most of the storms will be in the central and southern Black Hills and far southern counties. Specifically in Bennett County. We do not expect any severe weather with these storms and it certainly will not be a wash-out. After Sunday, we do not see a great chance of rain throughout next week. However, we do see the potential for some very warm temperatures across the area for much of next week and specifically on Tuesday. Tuesday we may see highs reach triple digits in northeast Wyoming. Rapid City will see highs in the mid 90s for that day. Temperatures will slowly cool down after Tuesday but remain in the 80s for the later part of next week.