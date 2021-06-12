Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Loki’: What Happened in Each Timeline After the Avengers Took the Infinity Stones?

By ScreenCrush Staff
Posted by 
94.1 KRNA
94.1 KRNA
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The following post contains minor spoilers for the first episode of Loki, and Avengers: Endgame. In Avengers: Endgame, Marvel’s heroes saved the universe by traveling back in time, stealing the Infinity Stones from the past, bringing them to the present, and using them to restore the half of the population wiped out by Thanos’ snap. In doing so, they created alternate realities that supposedly could only be fixed by returning the Infinity Stones to the exact moments they were taken, which Captain America heads off to do at the end of Endgame.

krna.com
94.1 KRNA

94.1 KRNA

Cedar Rapids, IA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.1 KRNA plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Time Travel#The Infinity Stones#Captain America#Time Stone#Avengers Endgame#Screencrush#Loki Air
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Disney
Related
Moviessideshow.com

Marvel Moves Avengers: Infinity War Release Date Up A Week!

Yesterday, in a surprise announcement that sent shockwaves throughout the multiverse, Marvel Studios revealed that its highly-anticipated Avengers: Infinity War film would premiere worldwide on April 27th, an entire week earlier than its original May 4th date. The announcement followed a cheeky exchange between Marvel Studios and Robert Downey Jr.,...
CarsCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

LOKI Hyundai Tie-In Commercial Follows The God Of Mischief After His AVENGERS: ENDGAME Escape

Marvel Studios has a history of creating fun, non-canon tie-in commercials with its promotional partners, and we now have one for Loki and Hyundai. Picking up immediately after the events of Avengers: Endgame, we follow Loki as he escapes with the Tesseract, learning that he ended up in a museum and driving a pretty nifty looking motor before crash landing in the Gobi Desert. It's all a little silly, but Tom Hiddleston definitely appears to be having some fun as he reprises his Marvel Cinematic Universe role.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Fans Are Losing It Over Loki’s Infinity Stones Joke

The Loki premiere debuted on Disney Plus today and it proved to be quite a ride. Sure, it had some of the wacky time travel hijinks we were expecting, but it also turned out to be an emotional trip down memory lane as the God of Mischief’s MCU journey so far was recapped. On the other hand, one jokey scene has made Marvel fans pretty much lose their minds as it totally undercuts the drama of the entire Infinity Saga.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Loki viewers furious over Infinity Stones scene in episode 1

Loki viewers are furious with Marvel for a scene that somehow makes past heartbreaking MCU moments even more devastating.The new series began on Wednesday (9 June), with Tom Hiddleston leading the charge as the antagonistic God of Mischief.Loki immediately picks up after the moment the Asgardian villain uses the Tesseract to escape from the clutches of the Avengers in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. It’s worth noting this is the 2012 version of the character, who is yet to be killed at the hands of Thanos.Due to Loki straying from his time path, he is arrested by a corporation known as...
Moviesgetindianews.com

Is Loki dead in the Marvel Universe? after ‘Infinity War’ death? Explained!

The question about the character Loki has been raising on the internet as “Didn’t Loki passed away in the movie “Infinity War”? SO, don’t get panic as you will get the answer to your question here, thus for this, you need to read the full article. Being an enthusiast of a movie you must be wondering about the death of this character hence your wait is River now.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

What Loki Reveals About The Avengers: Endgame Time Heist

This article contains spoilers for Loki episode 1. Early on in the first episode of Marvel’s latest Disney+ series Loki, the titular God of Mischief stands trial for his crimes. He isn’t being charged with the crimes we’re familiar, mind you, which is to say attempted homicide, fratricide, and even...
Comicsnewslanes.com

Loki timeline: When does Loki take place?

Despite the events of Avengers: Endgame, this version of Loki did not make the wonderful escape he planned, it turns out, as the Tesseract sent him somewhere completely different. He landed in a desert near the TVA, and ended up in the hands of Owen Wilson’s character. Fans already know...
TV Serieslrmonline.com

Was Loki Always Set To Return After Infinity War? Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Comments

Tom Hiddleston as Loki in Marvel Studios’ LOKI exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved. We are now well on our way to our next step in our Marvel journey through Marvel Studios. Today is the release of the third series from the said studio, Loki. After the events of Avengers: Infinity War and then Avengers: Endgame fans were left questioning what was the “final” fate of Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief. But it looks like his fate is to now jump around through time with his new “friend” Mobius, played by Owen Wilson.
Moviesasumetech.com

Loki timeline: All Loki’s big moments in the MCU explained

Loki started out in the MCU as one of the main bad guys, before soon learning his errors and almost joining up with The Avengers at one point. As he makes his debut on Disney Plus, Express.co.uk explains some of Loki’s biggest moments in the MCU. Loki’s birth – 965AD.
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

Is ‘Loki’ Undermining the Deaths of Two Important Avengers?

Is ‘Loki’ Undermining the Deaths of Two Important Avengers?. Loki, despite being the third Disney+ show to tie into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, brings something new to the table. The series isn’t the first Marvel Studios production to revolve around a (primarily) nefarious figure. However, it adds some fascinating wrinkles to the MCU’s concept of reality and time-space. Is Loki, however, undermining the deaths of two crucial characters in Avengers: Endgame by doing so? Let’s talk about it.
Moviessideshow.com

Marvel Teases Trailer Release for Avengers: Infinity War, Plus New Poster

Today, Marvel Studios announced that it will be releasing the highly-anticipated first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War- an ambitious amalgamation of every Avenger and ally across the cosmos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe- on November 29th, 2017. That’s tomorrow, and it feels like an infinity away already!. Just ahead of...
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

First Episode of Disney+’s ‘Loki’ Reveals Unbelievable Truth About the Infinity Stones

By now, Marvel fans far and wide have tuned in to watch the premiere of Disney+’s latest series, Loki. And according to Comicbook.com, the new series has revelations that shift the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) to unfathoble heights. Entitled “Glorious Purpose,” the debut episode revealed how insignificant both Loki, and the precious Infinity Stones, actually are in the grand future of the MCU.