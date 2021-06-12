‘Loki’: What Happened in Each Timeline After the Avengers Took the Infinity Stones?

Tom Hiddleston as Loki in Marvel Studios’ LOKI exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved. We are now well on our way to our next step in our Marvel journey through Marvel Studios. Today is the release of the third series from the said studio, Loki. After the events of Avengers: Infinity War and then Avengers: Endgame fans were left questioning what was the “final” fate of Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief. But it looks like his fate is to now jump around through time with his new “friend” Mobius, played by Owen Wilson.