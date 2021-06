Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb said his agent has discussed an extension with the Browns this offseason. Chubb would like to stay with the team that drafted him in the second-round in 2018. "It would mean a lot," he said. "Cleveland drafted me and trusted me and put their faith in me to help build this culture and this team I'm a part of. Cleveland is where I want to be. Hopefully everything can work out in that direction." Chubb finished with the seventh-most rushing yards (1,067) in the league last year despite missing four games.