Eastern Oregon Livestock Show Results Saturday June 12th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 11 days ago

5th-$3,100, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:08.000. Trainer: Tiffani McDevitt. Winner: B F, 3, by Phantom Wildcat-Vivi's Book. Scratched: Jodie On the Run, Commacutezee. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Phantoms Book124311-21-81-41-1R. Preciado1.20. Coastal Mist124222-½32-22-3¼T. Smith0.60. Coastal...


SportsFrankfort Times

Parx Racing Entries, Wednesday June 23rd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Heart of a Dreamer (L), 123A. Castillo6-6-1Patricia Farro8/1. 2Nobiz Like Jetbiz (L), 123J. Correa7-3-6Paul Conrad9/2. 4Royal Coup (L), 123D. Haddock4-8-3Miguel Penaloza8/1. 5Silver Edge (L), 123S. Gonzalez3-1-2Ron Potts9/5. 6Quality Special (L), 123A. Bowman5-3-3Michelle Castillo3/1.
Sportstheracingbiz.com

PARX PICKS AND HORSES TO WATCH: JUNE 22

Parx Racing has an 11-race card on tap for this afternoon. Post time for the opener is 12:55p.m., and we’ve got Parx picks. The day starts with a carryover of $32,029 in the jackpot pick-5. RACE NUMBERCONTENDERSCOMMENTS. Race 76-7-3-1The $100,000 Crowd Pleaser Stakes is a turf test for three-year-olds going...
Belmont, VAtheracingbiz.com

IT’S STILL MYSTIC GUIDE IN NTRA TOP THOROUGHBRED POLL

Godolphin’s 4-year-old Mystic Guide, approaching his first start since winning the Group 1 Dubai World Cup on March 27, retained the No. 1 ranking in the latest NTRA National Thoroughbred Poll with no changes in the top 10 from last week. Mystic Guide, a 4-year-old son of Ghostzapper, trained by...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Fort Erie Results Tuesday June 22nd, 2021

8th-$17,597, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.000, 46.900, 1:11.930, 00.000, 00.000, 1:25.290. Naked Illusion120142-12-½1-31-4A. Santos12.705.103.405.35. Valley Girl1227998-hd3-½2-1½I. Mosqueira3.102.601.30. Stardust Kitten118988-2½7-hd5-13-1¼C. Husbands3.306.30. Keep Your Silence120666-24-hd4-14-1¼S. Husbands5.10. Klassy Delight123357-25-1½2-½5-2¾D. Johnson24.30. Pressure Front120235-16-26-16-2K. Johnson9.90. Delly122414-13-½7-17-2V. Palmer37.25. I'm a Ginger120523-1½998-1M. Buchanan20.25. Staronthehorizon120871-2½1-28-½9P. Mailhot7.90. $0.2...
Sportstwinspires.com

2021 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint

Information and winners of the “Win and You’re In” Challenge Series races for the 2021 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint:. 6/17/21Norfolk StakesUKPerfect Power IRE) 2020 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint Results & Payouts. Final Results for the 2020 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint:. POSTHORSEJOCKEYWIN / PLACE / SHOW. 14Golden PalIrad...
Ohio Stateracingdudes.com

Ohio Derby Preview: Promise Keeper Goes For Third Straight

NORTH RANDALL, OH – This Saturday’s $500,000 Ohio Derby (G3) at Thistledown drew a large and competitive field of 11 runners that includes the Todd Pletcher-trained Promise Keeper, going for his third straight win. This event seems to grow in popularity each year, which is especially nice to see for a small track that is able to put up a solid purse for its marquee race.
AnimalsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Horse racing newsletter: Goodbye and good luck

Hello, my name is John Cherwa and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we leave you with this little song. Just click here. Well, it’s time to say goodbye to this little newsletter adventure we’ve been on for more than four years. Goodness knows I made a lot of mistakes along the way and I could always count on you folks to point them out every time.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Belmont Park’s Barn Notes: Domestic Spending Breezes Impressively

(Domestic Spending / Photo by Holly M. Smith) Klaravich Stables’ Domestic Spending, winner of the G1 Resorts World Casino Manhattan last out, was one of multiple horses to breeze over the inner turf at Belmont Park for trainer Chad Brown on Sunday morning. The 4-year-old son of Kingman went a...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Finger Lakes Results Wednesday June 23rd, 2021

1st-$24,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.680, 46.340, 59.200, 00.000, 00.000, 1:06.160. Winner: B M, 5, by Bustin Stones-Playgirls Rhapsody. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Heartbustingirl122422-1½2-1½2-1½1-hdW. Rohena14.606.303.506.30. Risky Analysis122331-hd1-hd1-½2-½M. Davila, Jr.4.102.102.05. My Girl Annie1221454-23-½3-6L. Perez2.301.10. Spartina Splash122513-13-1½4-4½4-2N. Alvarado4.10. Ma Meatloaf122254-hd555J. Cruz9.80. Exacta (4-3)...
Sportsracingdudes.com

Stephen Foster Preview: Maxfield Outclasses Field

LOUISVILLE, KY – Saturday might be closing day at Churchill Downs, but don’t let that get you down because the track has seven stakes carded, and none are bigger than the $600,000 Stephen Foster Stakes (G2). Slated as race 11, the Stephen Foster serves as a Breeders’ Cup “Win and...
Sportsracingdudes.com

Kelly’s Landing Preview: Art Collector Makes 2021 Debut

LOUISVILLE, KY – Off since finishing eighth in last November’s Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile (G1), Bruce Lunsford’s multiple stakes-winning homebred Art Collector is set to make his 2021 debut in Friday’s $110,000 Kelly’s Landing Stakes at Churchill Downs. The Kelly’s Landing is a 7-furlong dirt sprint restricted to horses. This...