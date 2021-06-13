Bill Skarsgard Is Joining John Wick 4 and The Internet is Loving It

It either takes something phenomenal and groundbreaking or not that much at all to excite people these days, and the addition of Bill Skarsgard to the next John Wick movie is somewhere in-between there since the actor is known so well for his villainous roles, particularly that of Pennywise, is believed to be taking on the role of John’s main antagonist in the next movie. That’s not for certain, but since it’s been deduced that Donnie Yen, who will also be joining in the movie, will be playing one of John’s long-time friends and allies, it’s likely that the much-desired Skarsgard will be taking on the role of the bad guy in the upcoming chapter of Wick’s life. What’s interesting to think about is whether or not he’ll be the next big gun that the High Table will aim at Wick, or if he’ll someone that has something personal against Wick.