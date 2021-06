AURORA, Ill. – Three people charged with various crimes after allegedly assaulting an Aurora Police officer during the course of a traffic stop. Authorities say the police officer pulled the trio over after running a stop sign near the intersection of Plum Street and Randall Road just after 10:30 p.m. Monday. Police say the suspect vehicle pulled into a driveway located in the 600 block of N. Elmwood Drive and began yelling obscenities at the officer.