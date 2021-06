The European papers have been reacting to the news that Christian Eriksen in a stable condition after collapsing on the pitch during Denmark's Euro 2020 match with Finland. The former Tottenham midfielder suddenly fell to the ground near the end of the first half and was given CPR by medics for 13 minutes before being taken to hospital. Eriksen was conscious as he left the ground and is understood to have spoken to his team-mates from his hospital bed.