GREENSBORO, N.C. — In 2008, Lanie Pope met Noah Zawadski while learning more about the Olympic sport of diving. He was only 8 years old then, and they shared some laughs and some jumps from the high platforms and boards. Now, that story has come full circle as he is competing for a spot on the U.S. Olympic diving team. The two reunited at the Greensboro Aquatic Center to remember the fun times they shared and to create some new memories off the boards.