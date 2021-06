MOREAU — Hannah Breen and the rest of the South Glens Falls Bulldogs weren’t going to let tournament surprise Amsterdam get in the way of a softball championship. Breen gave up one hit after the first inning, Molly Rafferty knocked in two runs and South Glens Falls won 5-0 Saturday at Moreau Recreational Park to gain the Section II Class A title it came so close to attaining in 2019.