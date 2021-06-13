Two Years Later, Bonnie & Clyde Heads to Hayes Theatre Co in September
After first being cast in 2019, Tegan Wouters and Mat Verevis will finally have their chance to play the titular roles of Bonnie & Clyde, when producer Joshua Robson finally manages to bring the fast-paced musical to Hayes Theatre Co this September. Telling the story of America's most notorious bank robbers and lovers, the Australian professional premiere of Bonnie & Clyde will play from 17 September as part of Hayes Theatre Co's 2021 season.